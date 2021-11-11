RICHARDSON, Marla Ann



Marla Ann (Cook) Richardson, 67, of Hamilton, Ohio, was



surrounded by her family on



Monday, November 8, 2021, when she peacefully met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Marla was born in Cincinnati on April 23, 1954, to Prentice and Frances (Powers) Cook. Marla married Barry, her



husband of 45 years, on



September 18, 1976. They met at Mercy Hamilton Hospital where she was a nurse and he was representing Webb Funeral Home as a Funeral Director. Marla was most admired for her intellect, faith, compassion, and service to others. She was educated in the Hamilton school system and was the Garfield High School class of 1972 valedictorian. She received her nursing training at Jewish Hospital and earned a BSN with honors from Miami University. Marla was a devoted nurse for 48 years and held many positions throughout her career mostly in critical nursing care and recently utilization review and quality management where Marla would say "old nurses go to die." Marla was also an active member of The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton where she participated in many mission trips and a variety of charities such as Operation Christmas Child. Marla was fluent in Spanish that she utilized with local patients and while serving as a triage nurse and Bible School teacher during many Mexico mission trips. Marla enjoyed a



variety of interests including reading, watching sports, knitting, cross stitching, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted Reds and Bengals fan and a strong supporter of whomever was playing Pittsburgh and visited many major league baseball and NFL stadiums across America. She also visited Europe many times and once visited the Holy Land where she re-affirmed her faith in the Jordan River and enjoyed spending time on the beach in Florida during the winter. Marla and Barry thoroughly enjoyed spending time with their two sons and six grandchildren. They immensely appreciated the love and support of her family and friends during the past year. This kindness will always be remembered by her family. Marla is survived by her devoted husband Barry; their two sons and six grandchildren: John (Joni) Richardson and their three children Alli, AJ, and Lucy of Liberty Township, OH, and Todd (Samantha) Richardson and their three children Madilynn, Emma, and Luke of Fairfield Twp., OH. Marla is also survived by two sisters: Karen Dean of Sylva, NC, and Tonja Randall of Hamilton, OH, sister-in-law Susan Rooney, Oxford, OH, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, and "Sadie" her precious cat. Services will be held at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street Hamilton, Ohio 45011, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021, with Pastor Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. A gathering will be held following the service for immediate family and close friends at the church. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. in the College Corner Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Mission, Music, or other ministries at The Presbyterian Church. The Weigel



Funeral Home is serving the family.



www.weigelfuneralhome.com