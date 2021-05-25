journal-news logo
RICHARDSON, Flora

RICHARDSON, Flora

Age 100, of Middletown, passed May 21, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,

followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips

officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen on our website at www.herr-riggs.com.

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

