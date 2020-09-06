X

RICHARDSON, Dorothy

RICHARDSON, Dorothy L. Dorothy L. Richardson, 93, of Miamisburg, loving Mother and Grandmother passed away September 1, 2020, at Oak Creek Terrace in Kettering. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on January 1, 1927, to Mary and Charles Flynn. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Winkle Fields. Survived by her daughter, Joyce Devonne (Winkle) Denman; son, Jeffrey W. Richardson; grandchildren, Rodney S. Glass, Isabella J. Richardson, Christopher T. Fields, Yvette E. (Fields) Moy. Private services will be held. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

