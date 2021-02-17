X

RICHARDSON, Barney

RICHARDSON, Barney T.

10/23/1924 - 1/27/2021

Barney T. Richardson, went home to be with the Lord, at the age of 96. Born in

Kentucky, Barney served in U.S. Army during World War II, earning three Bronze Stars for his heroic efforts. Following his military service, Barney settled in Dayton, Ohio, where he was a dedicated family man and committed leader at his local church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth, and son, Tim Richardson. Barney is survived by

children, Dianne Davis, Marcia Lyons, Larry Richardson, Barry

Richardson, Barney Richardson Jr, and Deborah Richardson, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, some of whom he raised as his own. His latter years were spent in central Ohio under the

loving care of Steve Shelton, who he raised as a son, and

devoted granddaughter, Samantha Vargo. A private service will be held for the family later this spring.

