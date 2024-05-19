Richards (Grisso), Susanna E.



RICHARDS, Susanna E. (Grisso), age 82 of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born on September 2, 1941 to the late Daniel and Ruth (Smucker) Grisso in Ottawa, Ohio. In addition to her parents Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Grisso, brother, Philip Grisso and her two beloved pets, Prince Jehu Richards and Cheyenne Marie Brewer. She leaves behind her loving son, David (Carrie) Richards; sister, Janice Brewer; sister-in-law, Linda Grisso; nieces: Julie (Dave) Recker and Jenny Brewer; nephews: Jimmy Brewer and Jerrod Brewer along with many extended family members including nieces, nephews and cousins. Susan was a Certified Nursing Assistant at the IOOF Home in Springfield for 20 years and loved to read Amish romance novels. She was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and Michigan State University Basketball. Susan will be sadly missed by those who knew her. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston with a celebration of her life beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center in Susan's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



