RICHARDS, Marilyn B.



Marilyn B. Richards, 78 of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at OSU Wexner Center following a brief illness. She was born



November 15, 1942, to the late Lester and Opal Martin in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her son, Todd (Kathy) Richards; sister, Barbara



Martin; brothers, Lester (Martha) Martin, Wayne (Mary)



Martin; grandchildren, Greg Richards, April Brandewie, Jamie Lewis and Heather Lewis; four great-grandchildren; special niece and nephews, Melissa Miller, Rob Miller and Jamie



Miller and numerous others. Along with her parents Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Gale Richards; son, Donny Richards; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and



Eldon Miller. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1pm -3pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR and FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. With the memorial service to honor her life to follow at 3pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



