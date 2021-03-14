RICHARDS-KETTLER,



Freda Yvonne "Patty"



Freda Yvonne "Patty" Richards-Kettler, age 85, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her home. She was born March 17, 1935, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late of Warren Tolson and Margie Smith. Patty worked for 30 years as cake decorator at the infamous Central Pastry Bakery. She also worked at Champion Windows and Gayston's. She attended Grace Gospel Fellowship with her family. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 3458. Patty was known for growing beautiful flowers, especially her bountiful rose bushes. She was also known for her delicious cooking and baking. She was a talented seamstress and quilter. She always thought of others, giving whatever, she had. She never forgot to call on anyone's birthday, just to make them feel special. She was never boastful or prideful, but a light to everyone around her. She was the best loving wife, mother and mamaw who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold Tolson, J.K Tolson, Loretta Phipps, Betty Junkins, Sam Tolson, Milford Tolson, JC Tolson and Charles Tolson. Patty is survived by her husband of 21 years, David Kettler; daughters, Marla (Paul) Bowman and Connie (D-Ray) Lambert; grandchildren (who knew her as Mamaw Tiger), Mikey (Roxanne) Hatmaker, Ashley (Joe Shepherd) Hatmaker, Cody (Heather Legg) Lambert, Chris (Amanda Gardener) Richards, Jake Lambert and Samantha Lambert; great-grandchildren, Ceirra, Irelynd, Paiton, Dallas and Wesley; siblings, Richard Tolson, Robert (Brenda) Tolson, Joe Wallace (Barb) Smith and Jim (Elaine) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Queen City Hospice for all of their love and care during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made to Hope House of Middletown in her honor. Visitation will be Wednesday March 17th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions - Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Burial will immediately follow at Miltonville Cemetery in Madison Township. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

