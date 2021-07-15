RICHARDS, Kathy Ellen



Kathy Ellen Richards, 68, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2021. Memorial service will be 2-4pm, Sunday, July 18th at North Dayton Anglers, 1924 Valley St. Kathy is preceded in death by mother Wilma Barnett, brother Dewey Barnett, sister Marsha Drake, and sister Sandy Bowlin. Kathy is survived by children Jay Greer, Candy (Dave) Askins, and



Brandy Richards, grandchildren Samantha Moody, Jaylah Greer, Charles Greer, Myranda Bridge, Shane Lengefeld,



Brandon Lengefeld, Kourtney Richards, Kaden Richards,



Matthew Barnett Jr., great-grandchildren Kiera, Addison, and Callie, also brothers Tim Barnett and Fred Barnett. The family of Kathy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cleveland Clinic and Miami Valley Hospital.

