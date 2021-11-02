RICHARDS, Donald D.



Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 28, 2021. He was born in Jackson, Ohio, on March 5, 1940, to Harold T. and Goldie (Schroder) Richards. Donald was a veteran of the United States Army from 1962 to 1965 and a veteran of the Ohio National Guard from 1965 to 1970. On December 15, 1962, in Dayton, he married Jean Laprad and she preceded him in death in 2006. Donald was employed as a machine tender for Champion Paper Company for thirty-one years, retiring in 2001. He was a former member of Hamilton West Baptist Church and a current member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. Donald enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out at Bob Evans.



He is survived by two sons, David (Stacy) Richards and Jim (Kim) Richards; five grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) Richards, Nick (Amanda) Richards, and Tyler, Jenny, and Brandon Richards; three siblings, Ed (Pat) Richards, Gary (Betty) Richards, and Jack (Pam) Richards; five great-grandchildren, Reese Martini, and Jayce, Lydia, Leah, and Zella Richards; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family in Virginia, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Jonathon



Richards; and sister-in-law, Nan Richards.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Andy Weems officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.

