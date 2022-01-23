RICHARDS, BARBARA

RICHARDS (Smith), Barbara Sue



Barbara Sue (Smith) Richards, 91, passed peacefully on January 7, 2022, at her Wesbury Home in Meadville, Pennsylvania, with her daughter Amy at her side. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 20, 1930, to Hollis Oliver Smith and Lorine Elizabeth (Michel) Smith. Bobbie Sue, as she was known, grew up in the Mount Lebanon suburb of Pittsburgh and studied home economics at Carnegie Institute of Technology where she met her lifetime love and husband Fred



Richards. They had four children. They moved to Middletown, Ohio, for Fred's work at Armco Steel and then to Genoa, Italy, and traveled extensively throughout Europe. Barbara was the lead librarian of the American International School of Genoa and the president of the American International Women's Club. On their return to Ohio, she and Fred were active in the Presbyterian Church, locally, at Blue Ball Presbyterian Church, and at the Presbytery level. Moving to Otterbein in Lebanon, Ohio, they continued their church involvement at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springboro. Barbara was an active volunteer at church and community organizations and worked as Director of Neighborhood Ministries and at Family Services of Middletown. Barbara was devoted to her family, was an



accomplished and creative cook and homemaker, and enjoyed entertaining and traveling. She always knew the newest



restaurants and activities in the area.



She is survived by her three daughters, Holly Richards (Dennis Sverkos) in California, Linda Noell in Texas, and Amy Lippert (Paul Lippert) in Pennsylvania, and daughter-in-law Debi



Richards in Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred A. Richards, son, David Arthur Richards, son-in-law



Richard Allen Noell and her granddaughter, Kristina Hope Noell. She had fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren.



Family and friends will be received at a Memorial Service at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springboro, Ohio, in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



Covenant Presbyterian Church or a local Meals on Wheels.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Richards family.



