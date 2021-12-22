RICE, Walter J.



72, of Venice, FL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 12, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, to Joanne Rice (Fisher) and Walter Judson Rice. He was raised in Springfield and graduated from Springfield Catholic



Central High School in 1967. He attended The Ohio State University where he studied



engineering. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1969, serving 6 years during the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, he graduated from Nuclear Engineering school and served several years on a submarine. A military ceremony honoring his years of service to his country was performed at his bedside while in Hospice care.



His career was vast and varied. He worked for oil companies in Houston, TX, the Hobart Corporation in Troy, OH, General



Dynamics in Dayton, OH, Koneta Rubber in Wapakoneta, OH, and retired from Midwest Acoust-A-Fiber in Delaware, OH, as the Chief Operating Officer. He served in upper management during most of his career, obtained engineering certifications, and received awards and recognition for outstanding leadership and performance.



Walt's greatest loves were his family and their beloved dog, Keira. A devoted father, he was very proud of his daughter Megan and was involved in all of her school activities, sports, Indian Princess, and many other activities including the Delaware Aquatic Race Team Stingrays (D.A.R.T.S). and the Pacers Swim Program. He received an award and recognition from D.A.R.T.S. for being their greatest supporter. He attended



every swim meet and loved encouraging and cheering on the swimmers in all of their events. Walt especially enjoyed



Megan's school trip to Spain and family vacations to Italy, Canada, and the Caribbean. Walt was a HUGE OSU fan and loved his Buckeyes. He and his wife loved to entertain and hosted many parties in their home for family and friends throughout the years. He made holidays and birthdays extra special. Walt loved life. He was a jokester, making everyone laugh. He was the life of the party. He had resided in Delaware, OH, since 2001 and moved to their second home in Venice, FL, in 2020. When he became ill in January 2021, he resided at Heron House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sarasota, FL, where he was loved by the staff and residents.



Walt is survived by his wife Diane (Rogers) Rice; and daughter Megan; his sister Mary (Fisher) Lowery and husband Butch; half-brother Tony Bianchi; sister-in-law Denise (Rogers)



Werner and husband Kurt; sister-in-law Daune Rogers; brother-in-law David Rogers; niece Michelle Stookey Evans and



husband Brandon; niece Stacey Koehler; nephews Brad Hull, Brian Hull, Travis Lowery, and Allen Fisher, and several great-nieces and nephews.



A Beachside Memorial Service will be held at Nokomis Beach, FL, on December 28 at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held in Delaware at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice at Donate | Tidewell Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Association (Alzheimer's



Association | Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Help).



Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice, FL. Online condolences can be made at



www.farleyfuneralhome.com