RICE, Mabel Eileen



MABEL EILEEN RICE, 92, of Springfield, passed away on February 13, 2021, at Villa Springfield. She was born on September 17, 1928, daughter of John H. and Mary E. (Baker) Errett. She was a member of the East Congregation of Jehovah's witnesses of Springfield, Ohio. Survivors include her son John R.



(Helen) Rice; daughter-in-law Bobbie J. Rice; grandchildren, Mike (Karen) Rice, Duane (Joanie) Rice and Cara Brown; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two



sisters; one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; son, Paul and grandson, Kirk Anthony. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Vale Cemetery, Springfield Township. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



