X

RICE, Ima

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICE (Hill), Ima L.

99, of Dayton, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Ima was born September 6, 1921, in Maple Creek, Kentucky. She was the

oldest daughter of Archie and Ulrickie (Reeves) Hill. She

married Roy Rice on July 5, 1952. They were devoted to one another for 51 years before he passed in 2003. Ima is survived by her children; daughter, Barbara Caudill, sons, Larry Rice (Pam) and Steven Rice (Cristi), her grandchildren; Travis and Taylor Caudill, Amanda Rose and Katrina Rose (Stephen Lyon), Samantha Rice Conley (Kevin) and Caleb Rice (Brooke), and her 4 great-grandchildren; Aaron Rice, June Conley, Hartley and Laynne Rice. She leaves one sister, Nola Kerr and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Tobias

Funeral Home, 5771 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon until the service at 1:00 pm. The family would like to thank Trinity for their care of Ima in her last few years. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.