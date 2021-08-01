RICE, Fredrick Maurice "Fred"



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on July 22, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 25, 1944, the son of the late James and Geneva Rice. He was preceded in death by his



parents; and an older brother. Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Rae Rice; brother, Greg Rice; sister-in-law, Helen (Raymond) Owens; brother-in-law, Thomas Whitescarver; mother-in-law, Kathleen Whitescarver; step-children, Kerry (Brent) Schmidlapp and Daniel (Cheryl) Zehr; step-grandchildren, Brandon Schmidlapp, Kassidy Schmidlapp, Daniel Zehr II and Keith Zehr. At this time, no services are scheduled.



Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital. To share a memory of Fred with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

