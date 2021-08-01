journal-news logo
X

RICE, Fredrick

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICE, Fredrick Maurice "Fred"

Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on July 22, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 25, 1944, the son of the late James and Geneva Rice. He was preceded in death by his

parents; and an older brother. Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Rae Rice; brother, Greg Rice; sister-in-law, Helen (Raymond) Owens; brother-in-law, Thomas Whitescarver; mother-in-law, Kathleen Whitescarver; step-children, Kerry (Brent) Schmidlapp and Daniel (Cheryl) Zehr; step-grandchildren, Brandon Schmidlapp, Kassidy Schmidlapp, Daniel Zehr II and Keith Zehr. At this time, no services are scheduled.

Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital. To share a memory of Fred with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top