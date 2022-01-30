RIBBLER, Eileen Marie



Eileen Marie Ribbler, 72, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on January 19, 2022, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Maria) and Morris (Rib) Ribbler and is



survived by her brother, Sam (wife Barbara) Ribbler and her nieces, Jourdan and Alyssa. Eileen was a wonderful and unique individual with a heart of gold and a thirst for knowledge. She graduated from Wright State University and was employed there as a word processor for many years. She was an authority on the history of Tarot cards and performed many readings for family and friends. She was an accomplished thespian having performed in a variety of stage plays. She was an avid movie buff, had studied the history of cinema, and acquired an extensive collection spanning many genres. She was also an aficionado of science fiction publications and had accumulated a large and varied library. Her wish was to be cremated and, in lieu of services, you may make a donation in her honor to SICSA, Pets Without Parents (Columbus), The World Wildlife Fund, or NORML. She would also like, if you so choose, for you to order something from Archie McPhee (mcphee.com), watch an episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000, eat some Chinese, Indian, or Thai food, and to be a kind and good human being.

