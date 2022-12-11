RHUDE, Phillips

RHUDE, Phillip "Jerry"



Age 84, passed away on Friday, December 2nd at Atrium Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on August 9th, 1938,, at home in Franklin, Ohio, to the late Jack Rhude and Barbara D. Rhude. He was preceded in death by his brother John Rhude and brother-in-law John Althausen. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Monica Gabbard Rhude; two children, son Steve Rhude (fiancee Brooke Franks Pulliam and her daughter Elizabeth) of Frankfort, Kentucky; daughter Jenny Schramm and son-in-law Matt Schramm of Dublin, Ohio; four grandchildren, Derek and Blake Rhude of West Chester, Ohio, Morgan and Matthew Schramm of Dublin, Ohio; sister Joanne Althausen of Dublin, Ohio; sister-in-law Joan Rhude of Rome, New York; brother-in-law Tim Gabbard (Cindy) of Waynesville, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1956. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He was employed by Mound EGG in Miamisburg, Ohio, for 28 years as a Health Physics Supervisor. He was a member of the Franklin Optimist Club where he served as president and was a recipient of the Optimist of the Year award. He was instrumental in bringing SAY soccer to Franklin and served on the board for years; he was also a member of the Franklin Booster Club. He enjoyed coaching his children in their sports over the years. He was an avid reader, loved working in his work shop, and enjoyed various adventures including a hot air balloon ride, parachuting and gliding. In later years he enjoyed going to all his grandchildren's sporting events, family vacations, and especially trips to Michigan. Jerry served as a trustee at Franklin First United Methodist Church for several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be 12pm Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Franklin First United Methodist Church 3rd and Main St Franklin, OH. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 12pm at the church.



