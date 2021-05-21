journal-news logo
X

RHODES, Youlish

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RHODES, Youlish

100, of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned from earth to heaven to sit at the right hand of Jesus on May 12, 2021. He was born February 2, 1921, to late Zilphia Williams and Eddie Rhodes, in Sparta, GA. He was married to the late Dazzie Rean (Tucker) Rhodes. He was a faithful member of Restored Life Ministries. He leaves lots of love and memories to his

children, Gladys Rhodes, Irene Gray, Samuel (Dianne) Rashada, Virgena (Stephen) Rhodes-Wellington, Donald (Marilyn) Rhodes, Wanda (Sam

uel) Rhodes-Singletary, Anthony Rhodes, and Rodney (Crystal) Rhodes, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins, and friends. Service for Youlish Rhodes, Sr., will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Restored Life

Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 am until the time of service which will be at 11:00 am with Servant J Maynard Officiating and Eulogy Emeritus Larry D. Coleman. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Service will be live Streamed on Restored Life Website. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be

required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top