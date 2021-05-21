RHODES, Youlish



100, of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned from earth to heaven to sit at the right hand of Jesus on May 12, 2021. He was born February 2, 1921, to late Zilphia Williams and Eddie Rhodes, in Sparta, GA. He was married to the late Dazzie Rean (Tucker) Rhodes. He was a faithful member of Restored Life Ministries. He leaves lots of love and memories to his



children, Gladys Rhodes, Irene Gray, Samuel (Dianne) Rashada, Virgena (Stephen) Rhodes-Wellington, Donald (Marilyn) Rhodes, Wanda (Sam



uel) Rhodes-Singletary, Anthony Rhodes, and Rodney (Crystal) Rhodes, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, a host of nieces,



nephews, cousins, and friends. Service for Youlish Rhodes, Sr., will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Restored Life



Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 am until the time of service which will be at 11:00 am with Servant J Maynard Officiating and Eulogy Emeritus Larry D. Coleman. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Service will be live Streamed on Restored Life Website. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

