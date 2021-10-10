RHODES, Evelyn



Carter Comstock



On April 14, 2021, Evelyn (96) quietly passed away surrounded by her loving family.



Evelyn was born to Paul Alfred Carter and Viola Robeson



Carter in Gates, Tennessee, on July 11, 1924. The family moved to Memphis shortly thereafter, quickly making it their hometown. She was a proud graduate of Tech High School, Class of 1942.



She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Elenor Carter Peebles, her husband of 49 years Col. William George Comstock, USAF, Ret., and her second husband of 8 years, Lt. Gen. George Rhodes, USAF, Ret.



Evie loved the excitement of being an Air Force wife, traveling the world while making a happy home for her husband and children. Her activities included volunteering for the Red Cross, presiding as the President of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Officers' Wives Club, Charter Member of the 8th Air Force 398th Bomb Group, and Charter Member of the World War II Memorial. She was an active member in several churches and an enthusiastic gardener.



She is survived by her two children, Carol Comstock Koeppel (Dennis) of Fairfax, VA, and Paul Carter Comstock (Kirsten Skaggs) of Yellow Springs, OH. "Grams" adored her five grandchildren: Robert Scott Parker, Jr. (Anastasia), Redondo Beach, CA, William Comstock Parker, Falls Church, VA, Ryder Louise Comstock, Ann Arbor, MI, Katherine Koeppel Winter (Homer), Annandale, VA, and John Bartelmay Koeppel,



Fairfax, VA.



Evelyn was a proud great-grandmother to Vivienne Myles Parker and James Everett Parker of Redondo Beach, CA, and Homer Daniel Winter V, and Wesley Hayes Winter of Annandale, VA.



Evelyn is also survived by her sister, Betty Jean Carter of Memphis, TN; as well as nieces and nephews and their



children and grandchildren: Dr. Fred Neal Peebles (Elizabeth), Knoxville, TN, Mary Peebles Knight (Frank), Chesapeake, VA, Mark Holliday Peebles (Jennie), Punto Gordo, FL, and Kate Peebles Watson (John), Knoxville, TN.



Her many friends will remember her love for entertaining, lively conversations, southern cooking, and gardening – and what an extraordinary gardener she was! Her family and friends, whom she loved dearly, were fortunate to have



enjoyed Evelyn's many talents.



Evelyn's service will be held at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel at a later date. She will be laid to rest with husband, William G. Comstock, at Arlington National Cemetery.



In Evelyn's memory, please stop and smell the flowers.

