RHODES-CUTLER,



Mary Lou



93, formerly of Johnstown, Ohio, passed on November 11, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 16, 1927, to Richard and Berneice (Clouse) Rhodes. She was retired from Motorists Mutual Insurance Company, long time member of Broad Street Christian Church, Columbus, serving in various positions, especially active in Christian Women's Fellowship. She was also a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, Columbus before moving to Springfield. She was a current member of Central Christian Church, Springfield. Her faith was the guiding force throughout her life. Mary Lou was a loyal friend, blessed by many special friendships which she cherished. Survivors include her husband, James L. Cutler; daughter, Linda Sue (Kevin) Beougher; nieces, Rhonda (Jim) Clark of and Karen (Don) McCauley; grandnephew, Christian Beatty and numerous special cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ramona Beatty; nephew, James Beatty and grandnephew, Brian Clark. Private services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston with the Rhodes family. In her memory, contributions are preferred to Central Christian Church.

