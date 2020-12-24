RHODES, Bonnie

RHODES (nee Richardson), Bonnie L.



Beloved mother of Cynthia Cohen, Cheryl Groves, Mark Rhodes, and the late Debbie Sciambra. Loving grandmother of Shane Sciambra, Christopher Cohen, Heather (James)



Templeton, and Joshua Gerling. Dear great-grandmother of Matthew Sciambra and Sebastian Templeton. Also survived by sister, Ruth Ann Luttrell, and many relatives and friends. Passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at age 91.



Funeral services are being held privately. Visit obituary at HodappFuneralHome.com for video tribute.

