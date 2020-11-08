RHOADES, Jerry



Age 79 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Jerry was born to the late Virgil and Jane Crispin Rhoades in Springfield, Ohio, on September 30, 1941. He is preceded in death by his brother Ronnie. Jerry is survived by his sister Sylvia Gragg Hayslip (Dan); niece,



Angie (Mike) Dennis; nephew: Andy (Kelly) Gragg; two great-nieces, Kristen Dennis, and Ashley (Dylan) Jones; two great-nephews, Ryan (Anna) Saba and Cameron Dennis; two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew. Jerry loved the Lord and his family. His favorite activities included going to church, family gatherings and feasting. He was an expert



gardener who spent a lifetime tending to his seedlings, mostly African violets and cherry tomatoes. He enjoyed watering and nurturing his little sprouts until they could see the light and help them grow. He is now in the presence of Jesus, our true and faithful gardener and Light, who cares for our souls. We are rejoicing that he is now resting in God's eternal garden. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life



Celebration Center with his funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at South Solon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



