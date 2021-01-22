REYNOLDS, Juanita M.



Age 87, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was



preceded in death by her parents: Bertha Mae and Kenneth Deeter; and sister and brother-in-law: Marcella and Edward Pottenger. Juanita is survived by her husband of 65 years,



William P. Reynolds; children: Bruce (Teresa), Scott (Brandy),



Tina Michael (Michael) and Bryon (Jennifer); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Juanita was a longtime active member of Corvette Troy. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the



funeral will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Miami



Valley Memory Gardens. To share a memory of Juanita or leave a special message for her family, please visit



