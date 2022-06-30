journal-news logo
REYNOLDS, John

Obituaries
REYNOLDS, Jr., John M.

82, of Springfield, passed away June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born July 25, 1939, in Springfield, son of the late Clara (Fenton) and John M. Reynolds, Sr. John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had worked at O-Sesco, Inc. and retired from SPECO/Kelsey-Hayes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, building models, and NASCAR. Survivors include his ex-wife and caregiver, Donna Reynolds; three daughters, Lori (Charles) Griffin, Anne (Trent) Carr, and Elizabeth Hatfield; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; sisters, Yvonne Miller and Sandy (John) Torsell; special friends, Doug and Jim Daugherty; and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with military honors taking place at 6:45 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

