X

REYNOLDS, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

REYNOLDS, James E.

James E. Reynolds, age 63 of Ross, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020. James was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 25, 1957, to Edward E. Reynolds and Dixie M. Miller Reynolds. James was a member of the

Fellowship Christian Center and enjoyed his work for the Lord. He was known as the

"Pantry Preacher" (at Fellowship Christian Center) and the "Cake Lady's Husband" (at Huntington Court Nursing Home) where he weekly baked cakes for the residents. James is

survived by his best friend and love of his life, Carol Reynolds; children, Jeremy (Rhonda) Reynolds and Julie (Sony) Kaya; grandchildren, Ella, Rylee and Jace; siblings, Carma (David) Meeks, Linda (Walter) Reynolds, Wanda (Randy) Neanover, Barb (Tim) McClanahan, Pam Reynolds, Jerry (Crystal)

Reynolds, Carl (Suzie) Reynolds, Raymond Reynolds and

Christy (Shawn) Templeton; and a host of nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dixie Reynolds. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Houston Marcum

officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the

Fellowship Christian Center, Hamilton, Ohio, and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.