REYNOLDS, Charles Guy "Homer"



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Charles was born December 9, 1944, to Guy and Grace



Reynolds. He received a degree in finance at Sinclair Community College. Homer joined the Air Force, retiring after 25 years of faithful service. He is preceded in death by his



parents, and his wife, Sharon. Charles is survived by sons, John Reynolds, David Reynolds, Keith Reynolds, and Scott Reynolds; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Kristine, Brittney, Dakota, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Dominik, and Bransen; two sisters, Jerry Wood and Anita Boykin; nephew, Richard "Tiny" Stevenson. Services will take place 12:30PM on Wednesday, July 7, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial in Dayton National Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

