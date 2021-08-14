journal-news logo
X

REY, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REY, Michael

Michael "Mike'" Rey, 67, departed peacefully in Columbus on August 5. He is survived by his partner Vernell Braxton and daughter Michaella Rey. He is also survived by three

sisters Margo Okazawa-Rey, Valerie Kitchens, and Rhonda Davis; nephew Prentice Wells (Melinda), and scores of close friends. He attended Carlson

Elementary School and Patterson Cooperative High School.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hampton University, Hampton, VA, to honor alumnae, Vernell Braxton and the late Elvira Baber.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Sharp, Michael J.
2
MAGNUSON, Phillip
3
COOPER, Alan
4
BURCHNELL, Immanuel
5
HALL, Gerald and Donna
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top