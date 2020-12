REVERE, Gilbert T.



Age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 10, 2020. He was a Wright State graduate, a student of the Naval Academy, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a loving son, and a devoted father. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Revere, along with his two daughters, Mackenzie Revere, and Loren Revere. He is deeply loved, and will be forever missed. Walk through visitation 10-10:45 A.M., Friday, December 18, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Private Graveside services, Dayton National Cemetery.



