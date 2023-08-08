Retherford, Helen

Retherford (Bare), Helen Louise



Helen Louise Retherford, age 76, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. She was born in Christian, West Virginia on May 22, 1947 to the late Roy and Sadie Pearl Bare (Belcher). Family was very important to Helen and she was also very generous and opened her home to many family and friends. She worked and retired as a master floral designer. She had many hobbies which included: crafting, sewing, embroidering, gardening, shopping, and collecting many things. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion "Groucho" Retherford in 2014; her life partners of the last 7 years, Bill Stevens; sisters, Bureada Morgan, and Mary Lou Gabbard; brothers, Raymond, Woodrow, Joe Lee, and Robert Bare. Helen is survived by daughters, Trisha (Rick) Poirier, and Kimber Hall; sons, Larry (Fran) Retherford, and Shane Retherford (Ginger); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation for Helen will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Retherford family.



