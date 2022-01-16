Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Requarth, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REQUARTH, Gloria

Ann Omspach

Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Dayton, OH. Gloria was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on

October 1st, 1934. She is

preceded in death by her son, Jay Requarth and parents Zora and Charles Omspach. Gloria graduated from Patterson

Co-Op in 1952 and was a credit specialist for Elder Beerman Corp. In her earlier years, she loved volunteering her time to work with profoundly handicapped children at the school for Developmentally Handicapped Children. Gloria is survived by her son John, her daughter-in-law Cynthia, and grandson

Joseph Requarth. She is also survived by her daughter Julie Requarth and numerous special lifelong friends. Due to the pandemic, a private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of Dayton. In care of Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top