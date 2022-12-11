REPPER, Jeffery

REPPER, Sr., Jeffery T.



Jeffery T. Repper Sr., 71, of Middletown, died on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to Theodore and Nancy Repper. Jeff retired as a rigger from Armco after 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, hunting, canoeing, and gardening. Jeff played the guitar and enjoyed playing local venues throughout Middletown with his friends. Jeff is survived by his four children, T.J. Repper, Jeff (Megan) Repper, Amanda (Adam) Beneke and Kristine (Brad) Shinkle; grandchildren Josylnn Beneke, Jace Beneke, Henry Repper, William Repper and Matilda Shinkle; a sister Melody (Kerry) Kean; and a brother, Thomas (Cathy) Repper. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Hannah Shinkle. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

