RENNERS, Betty



Hamilton, OH - Betty Renners. Beloved wife of the late Ronald C. Renners for 44 years. Devoted mother of Jo (Mike) Schutte and Tim (Barbara) Renners. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Emma, Ashley, Joseph, and Katharine. Loving sister of Ralph (Linda) Dean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty passed away on October 13, 2022, at the age of 82 years. Formerly of Harlan, KY. Member of Sacred Heart Parish. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20th from 9:30 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. "A special thanks to our neighbors for all their help and kindness" In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit: www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences visit: www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton, OH) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

