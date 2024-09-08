Reinke, Daniel G.



Daniel G. Reinke, aged 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed on peacefully on August 22, 2024, surrounded by family at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Born on April 14, 1939, to Homer D. & Doris H. (Iges) Reinke in Cleveland, Ohio, Dan graduated from North Royalton High School in 1957, after which he attended Thiel College from 1958 to 1960 and was a member of its basketball team. Dan continued his education at The Ohio State University from 1962 to 1965, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management. Dan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and U.S Army Reserves from 1956 to 1966. Following his education, Dan began a long, successful career in the food & beverage industry, with positions at F & R Lazarus Company and the Rikes Division of Federated Department Stores. In 1977, Dan opened the award-winning Peasant Stock Restaurant at Town & Country Shopping Center, Kettering, Ohio, and operated it successfully for 16 years. Dan was named the 1993 Restauranteur of the Year by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. Dan treasured his time and his friends in Dayton. Dan sold the Peasant Stock in 1993 and moved to Columbus where he owned and operated Kenny Rogers Roasters and Heavenly Ham restaurant franchises, and Spring Creek Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Canal Winchester. Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Rosalynn "Lynn" (Reichert) Reinke, son Jonathan L. Reinke, and friend Patricia Barry of Dublin, Ohio. Dan is survived by his son, Christopher, daughter-in-law Carrie, daughter-in-law Mikki, and grandchildren Annie, Charlotte, Marshall, and Aidan; sister Janet Knight, of Houston, Texas; and brother-in-law Alan (Sandy) Reichert of Port Charlotte, Florida. Dan's greatest joy was spending time with his family, particularly at his grandchildren's activities. Dan was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. Dan loved fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. Dan was a Life Member of the Zanesfield Rod & Gun Club, Ohio, and a member of Slagle Trout Club, Michigan. Dan served as a board member of the Miami Valley Fly Fisherman, Madmen Trout Unlimited Chapter, Miami Valley Restaurant Association, Oakwood High School Boosters, and the Rotary Club of Oakwood. Dan was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award of Rotary International. Dan will be celebrated on Sunday, September 29, 2024, 1:00 PM calling hours, 2:00 PM service, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH, 43221. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Faith Mission, Lutheran Social Services, 1105 Schrock Rd, Ste. 100, Columbus, OH, 43229, www.lssnetworkofhope.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.



