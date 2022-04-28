REINEMANN, Neal A.



Age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Soin Medical



Center. Neal was a retired MSGT with the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service and an Intel Specialist with WPAFB for 13 years. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Milwaukee Braves, as well as a genealogist. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred Reinemann and brother, Charles Reinemann. Neal is survived by his wife, Supatra; daughter, Maria Reinemann of Dayton; son, Mike Reinemann of Huber Heights; and sister, Susan Morrelle of WI; and grandchild, Thalia Walters. Funeral



Service 11:30 AM, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:30 AM until service time at 11:30 AM. Arrangements Marker & Heller



Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

