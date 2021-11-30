REIDER, Howard F.



84, of Middletown, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born 10-21-1937 to Dorothy (nee Kramer) and Gilbert Reider. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia B. Reider in August 2021, a sister Mary Ann, a brother John, a niece Sharon Reider, a nephew Charles Clevenger, and a



cousin Carol Reider. He is survived by three daughters,



Jennifer Meyer and Beverly Dennis, both of Middletown, and Sandra (Matthew) Donie of Connecticut, grandchildren Eric Meyer, Kayla, Dennis, Kara Dennis and Jillian Donie, and great-grandson Nathen Meyer, a sister Betty Perrine, and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 1956. He retired in 1995 from EG&G (formerly Monsanto) as an electrician. He attended St. John church and was a member of Moose Lodge 501 and Eagles Lodge 528. His hobbies were playing cards, fishing and camping and he was involved in the Boy Scout troop 572. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors. He loved playing cards and telling corny jokes. He never met a stranger that he wouldn't stop and tell a joke. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 01, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 02, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Parish-St. John, 1405 First Ave. Middletown, OH 45044 with Father John Civille officiating. Burial will be at



Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook



online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

