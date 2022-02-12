REID, Pamela Carol



Age 68, passed away on January 24, 2022, with her family by her side in Englewood, Florida. She was born on January 15, 1954, in Wise County, Virginia, to Paul and Virginia (Pleasant) Lane. On June 19, 1971, she married Anthony Wayne Reid. Carol was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who found great joy in cooking, shopping, and taking care of others. Carol especially loved being a grandma ("Nayna") and cherished every



moment with her family. She is survived by her husband, Tony; two children, Travis (Michelle) Reid, and Trista (Matthew)



Allen; nine grandchildren, Camryn and Bruno DiAngelo,



Lillian, Miley and Ozzy Allen, Tyler, Ashley and Morgan



Brandon, and Austin Reid; brothers; Randy (Jane) and Dane (Barb) Lane; and two sisters, Barb (Andy) Barger and Diane (Jim) Gifford. She was preceded in death by her parents. A



visitation will be held at Cobblestone Community Church, 4191 Kehr Road, Oxford, Ohio on Friday, January 18, 2022, from 4:30 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 6 p.m.

