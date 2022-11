REID (Crawford),



Betty "Bee"



78, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Visitation 9am-11am on Friday, November 4, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 10am-11am. Funeral Service at 11am. (Mask Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery.