REICHELT, Nancy Lynn



Age 79, of Springboro, died peacefully at Symphony of Centerville on Monday, September 6, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Nancy was born on March 8, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Neal and Naomi (Roof) Reichelt. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1960. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Miami University in 1964 and later completed her Masters in Education. Nancy enjoyed cheering on the Miami Redhawks. She was an ardent fan of the basketball team her entire adult life and had many fond memories of her time in Oxford. Nancy loved being a teacher and very much enjoyed her students. She began her teaching career at Immaculate Conception School and then West Carrollton High School. The majority of her career was spent at the Warren County Career Center JVS teaching fashion merchandising and design. Nancy loved to travel especially with her brother Neal who was her frequent traveling companion. They enjoyed vacationing in Maine, Michigan, California and South Carolina and ventured to Norway to visit the original home of their family. In her youth, she wrote letters to her beaus on birchbark she collected on the shores of Lake Huron. Nancy loved to garden and delighted in planting flowers and decorating her home in Springboro. Her cats were important members of her family. Through the years, she was loved by Peewee,



Sadie, Tinks and Maxi. Maxi now resides with a gracious family who adopted him when Nancy became ill. Nancy is survived by her loving brother Neal Reichelt. She will be missed and fondly remembered by many cousins, friends and neighbors. Her family offers a special thanks to the staff at Symphony of Centerville who cared for her so well even during a pandemic. Special thanks also to Ohio's Hospice. The family will celebrate Nancy's life at a private family service. Nancy will be interred at David Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Miami University or to the Alzheimer's



Association in Nancy's memory. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

