REGER, Anne Teresa



Age 78, was born on September 30, 1943, to Teresa Morrow in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021, at her residence working in her yard, doing what she loved best. Anne graduated from Arcanum High School and started to work at age 18 for the NCR Corporation. Anne left NCR



Microelectronics after 20 years when her twins Adam and



Melissa were born. In the mid-eighties, Anne started to work part time at the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier and later went full time, retiring in 2012 after 28 years. Anne



enjoyed 9 years of retirement. Anne was an ardent gardener, landscaper, and horticulturist, meticulously caring for the beautiful gardens around her home. She loved the outdoors, continuously starting plants, planting flowers, and tending to her flower beds and vegetable garden. A weed didn't stand a chance in Anne's plantings. Anne had a love of art and made decorative arrangements, jewelry, pottery, and stained glass. Anne had a talent for drawing and sketched many things,



including the tile design and colors of her kitchen. Anne loved reading books and preferred that to watching TV. She read hundreds of books, sometimes re-reading books that were particularly good. Anne had a love for music and enjoyed



going to hundreds of concerts to see her favorite artists,



including Elton John, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, and especially Tina Turner. Anne loved to travel and took make many trips to Colorado and California to see her children. Adam and Melissa put together a family trip to Italy, which we all enjoyed. Anne was preceded in death by her grandmother Madeline Morrow who raised her, her parents Teresa (Morrow) Cundiff and husband Ray, her brother



Raymond Cundiff, and aunts and uncles Maurice-Fran



Morrow, Horace Morrow, George-Nita Morrow, Bob-May Morrow, Jerry-Elaine Morrow, and Rose Morrow. Anne is



survived by her husband Mike, daughter Melissa of California, and son Adam of Colorado and also by her brother Mark Cundiff and wife Peggy, aunts and uncles Dan-Martha



Morrow, Leona-Jim Nellis, Shirley Morrow, Julie Tracy, and too many cousins to list. Anne's favorite saying was Peace, love, and sunshine. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of



Anne's favorite causes which included Hope House Mission Middletown Shelter for Women and Children, Agape for Youth, or The Salvation Army. A Memorial Gathering will be held 3 - 5 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Dalton



Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

