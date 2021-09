In Loving Memory of



Lori Ann Reese



1/21/1963 - 9/11/2006



"For me to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21



Our destination is a place,



far greater than we know.



For some the journey's



quicker, for some the



journey's slow. And when the journey finally ends,



we'll claim a great reward, and find an everlasting peace,





together with the Lord.



Deeply loved, sadly missed, and always remembered by your family; Jasmine, Jeannie, Jackie, Jason, Josh, Madison,



Tracy, Latrecia, Ian, and Calli