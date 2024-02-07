Reese, Hazel

Reese (Stigall), Hazel Irene



Hazel Reese age 78, preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Stigall and two brothers, Jerry Wayne Stigall and Joe Edward Stigall, sister Betty Riggsby, and brothers in law Robert McKee and GA Tomlinson. Also her parents in law Clarence (Coogan) Richard and Mary Louise Reese and a beloved niece, Delanna McKee. Survivors include her loving husband, William (Bill) Reese. Sisters Lois McKee, and Ruby Tomlinson. Two brothers, Floyd (Debbie) Stigall, and Doug (Sherrie) Stigall all of Kentucky. Many nieces and nephews and eight great nephews and four great nieces. Hazel retired from Dayton Public Schools in July 2000 after 30 years of teaching and High School Counseling. She then worked as a Substitute teacher for Northmont School System grades K-3. Hazel was a member of Montgomery County Home Economics Club, Dayton Education Association, and Association of Children's Education International. She is a current member of Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Outstanding Women Educators, Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm. She is a member of Stillwater United Methodist Church. She loved helping people in need. She was nominated Outstanding Vocational Educator in 1985. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH) with Pastor Rob Ulmer officiating. Viewing will take place on Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com