REES, Donald S. "Don"



Age 89 of Centerville, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Randall Residence of Centerville. He was born May 21, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of the late Willis and Mildred Rees. Don spent most of his childhood working on the family's Rees Brothers Ranch in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the Hughes Aerospace Group where he traveled the country testing radar systems. On an assignment to Dayton, he met the love of his life, Verna, and transitioned to a long and distinguished career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Don's career focused on developing many of the microwave technologies that enable the compact radar systems utilized in modern commercial and military aircraft. He retired as the Chief of the Microwave Technology Branch of the Avionics Laboratory. He loved the outdoors with a special passion for fly fishing in his earlier years, running, skiing and scuba diving. He particularly liked going back to Cheyenne, Wyoming and reconnecting with childhood friends and attending the Frontier Days rodeo. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with friends at the local muffin shop, spending time with his grandchildren and traveling the world with Verna and his children. His kindness and gentleness brought warmth to any room. Don is survived by his sons, Jack (Nora) Rees, Daniel (Amy Regan) Rees; grandchildren, John Rees, Ben Rees, Emily Rees and Alison Rees; as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Verna Rees; and granddaughter Cathy Rees. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm. Please visit ww.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

