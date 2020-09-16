REED, William R. WILLIAM R. REED, 74, of Springfield passed away September 13, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1945, in Washington Court House, Ohio, the son of the late James and Rosabelle (Woods) Reed. Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years, Becky L. Reed; six children, Robin Noel, Billy Reed, Penny Reed, Tara Reed, Bub Reed and BJ Reed and numerous siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Fox. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bill's life will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home with Leonard Roop officiating. The family asks that attendees follow safe masking and social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Littleton & Rue to assist the family with Bill's final expenses. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



