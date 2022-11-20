REED, Victor Mylo



69, lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, died at home on October 19, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Dolwick) Quinlan and John S. Reed. He is survived by his wife, Laura (Emmert) Reed; sons, Christopher (San Diego, CA), Scott Allen (Marysville, OH), Terry John (Springfield, OH); uncles Sam Dolwick (Newport, VA) and Edward Payne (Springfield, OH); brothers-in-law, Peter Emmert (Columbus, OH), JD (Shanna) Keeler (Columbus, OH), and Julie (David) Emmert-Silivus; and several nieces and nephews. Victor was a United States Marine. He retired from NOV (Robbins & Myers) where he worked as a master machinist for many years. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the San Francisco 49ers. Victor loved playing golf, bass fishing, watching the hummingbird in the backyard, and spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Windy Knoll Golf Course on November 27, 2022, from 2-5 PM. A memorial tree will be planted in his honor at Reid Golf Course this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be made to the www.wingmanfoundation.org. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

