journal-news logo
X

REED, TYMESHA

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

REED, Tymesha M.E.

Tymesha M.E. Reed, 24, of Springfield, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away in her home Sunday morning, August 21, 2022. Tymesha graduated from Springfield High School and was employed as a manager at Popeyes. Tymesha is survived by her parents, Tesh Reed and Jeremy January; her four beautiful children, Jay'Ceon White, La'Nilah McWhorter, Christopher Carrington Jr. (now known as Ty) and Cari Carrington; siblings, Niyel, Nyshawn, Miracle and I'laya; grandparents, Kimberly Carter, Emmett Carter, Mary Simmons and Jerry January; grandmother, Kim Nelson and special friends, Markeisha and Izzy; special uncles, Jovan, Jeremiah, Ronald and Janson; special aunts, Amber, Tramecka and Eliza and a host of other relatives and friends. Tymesha was preceded in death by her brother, Blessing; uncle, Gary and grandfather, Mark Bibbs. Visitation is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.


www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
CAMPBELL, Danny
4
BEATY, GLEN
5
FUGATE, AUSTIN
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top