REED, Theola

REED, Sr., Theola



Age 93, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am - 12:30 pm, Friday, May 13, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com virtual streaming link available.

