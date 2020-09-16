REED, Richard Age 84 of Fairborn, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born August 25, 1936, in Elsie, Kentucky, the son of the late Raymond and Wana (Cook) Reed. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army; and followed with employment as a Millwright; and he enjoyed motor homing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Reed. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Reed; four children, Mike Reed (Karen Wells), Lori (Felix) Castro, Glenn (Rosemarie) Reed, Greg (Tammie) Reed; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Revena Reed South; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Tenth Life, Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com

