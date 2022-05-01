journal-news logo
REED, Phyllis

REED (Grisier),

Phyllis Ann

Phyllis Ann (Grisier) Reed, 72, of Centerville, passed away surrounded by her family on April 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with kidney disease.

Phyllis was born August 17, 1949, in Wauseon, Ohio. Phyllis is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Deborah Leigh Reed, her parents, William and Helen Grisier, brothers, Beryl, David and Robert Grisier and infant sister, Marcia Grisier. She is survived by her loving children, Matthew (Gina) Reed of

Canal, Winchester, Lindsey (Ben) Patten of Centerville, Natalie (David) Huff of Beavercreek, her six grandchildren, Owen, Jakob, Olivia, Alyssa, Heidi and Allison, her brother Frederick Grisier of Stryker, ex-husband and father of her children,

Thomas Reed, her cat Felix, numerous nieces, nephews,

cousins and cherished friends.

There will be visitation on May 1, from 2-6 PM, funeral service and burial will be held on May 2 at 11 AM; both at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on May 7 at 11 AM at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville, Ohio. Please visit: www.grisierfh.com for the full obituary or to offer online condolences to the family.

