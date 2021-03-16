REED, MELODY

X

Melody B. Reed, 70, of Springfield passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born October 12, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Gene and Delores Paden. She is survived by her daughter, Ida (Jeff) Risner; sister, Melinda Paden; grandchildren, Marissa Reed, Emily Pigg, Sarah Reed, Cindy Reed and Joshua Risner; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Melody is preceded in death by her husband Larry G. Reed; sons, Larry D. Reed and Franklin G. Reed; and brother, Beryl Paden. The funeral service to honor Melody will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Burial will follow next to her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


