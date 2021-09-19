REED, Lucille



94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, September 16, 2021. She was born in Springdale, Tennessee on July 11, 1927, to the late Roy and Julie Stone. Lucille was a devoted wife, mother, and memmie. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, which was something she was proud of. Lucille was a lifelong member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, where she served the Church for many years as the pastor's wife. She is survived by her husband of 75 years Rev. James Reed; daughter Brenda Ramsey; son Wayne (Anne) Reed; grandchildren, Jason and Tobi Reed, Mark (Meredith) Ramsey, Gay (Eddie) Wright, Matthew (Jacque) Ramsey, Sarah Reed, Ashley (Brian) Gefvert; great-grandchildren, Elisabeth and Emily Ramsey, Derek, Hannah, Myriah, Levi, Samuel, Wright, and Reed, Raegan and Ryder Gefvert; great-great grandson Javier McMurry. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son in law James Ramsey; brothers, Bill, John, Edward, Ray, Sam and Larry; sisters, Margaret and Mary Lou; great-grandson Seth Wright. The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Richards Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home from 12-2 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at richardsraffanddunbar.com.



