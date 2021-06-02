REED, John W.



IN LOVING MEMORY



September 15, 1927- May 27, 2021



With heavy hearts, the Reed family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved John W. Reed. His sharp wit, dry sense of humor, warm heart, and generous spirit will be deeply missed.



John is preceded in death by his son, Jon (AKA Chris) Reed and John's brother, James Reed. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Reed; daughter, Kim Whitehead (Gary



Whitehead); son, James Reed (Michael Sexton-Reed); grandchildren, David Wiley, Jefferson Wiley, and Michelle Cull; great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Parenti of



Pennsylvania.

